Coors Bypass closed at Cottonwood Mall after fatal crash
The aerodynamic and lightweight concept Airstream Studio F.A. Porsche Concept Travel Trailer could be towed by an electric vehicle.
The plane turned to Pakistan's Karachi city after a 60-year-old Nigeran man fell sick mid-journey.
Police found the would-be catalytic converter thief's body under a vehicle on a Georgia dealer's lot.
A Russian jet collided with U.S. drone over the Black Sea causing it to crash.
Own his car and the car he inspired!
In some ways, electric cars are simpler than gas-powered cars. Here's what drivers need to know about EV maintenance and repair.
Kia issued a massive recall for 189,000 new K5 vehicles over an airbag issue. Other manufacturers with recalls include Hyundai, Nissan and Toyota.
Volkswagen will invest €180bn (£159bn) into modernising its cars in the next five years, supercharging its plan to dominate the electric vehicle (EV) market.
The new "monofuselage" is lighter and stiffer than the Aventador's chassis.
Rajesh Randev was driving a white Tesla Model 3 for around 15 minutes before he noticed it wasn't his car, he told The Washington Post.
Car prices are slowly returning to earth, but they're still elevated, and aggressive dealer pricing isn't helping the situation.
A 1987 Dodge 600 sedan, one of the members of the extended Chrysler K-Car family, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Sitting down with Kia design chief Karim Habib and brand chief Artur Martins to discuss what the EV9 electric three-row SUV means to Kia's future
Alberta drivers, driving schools and registries are eagerly awaiting changes to the province's Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) program, which is expected to take effect this spring. Under this change, Alberta drivers with GDL licences will no longer have to take a $150 advanced road test to get their full Class 5 licence after their two-year probationary period, as long as they haven't had any suspensions, demerits or violations in the preceding 12 months. GDL permits will be automatically upgr
#Quartermilliondollarpileup shows the treacherous road conditions in the mountains, and
With a base weight of just more than 25 pounds, including its 4.2-pound motor, the Thömus Swissrider is also highly customizable.
Sean Seamons pleaded guilty to causing a Christmas Eve crash in 2021 northwest of Eatonville.
Jeep teases a regular-cab pickup truck-like concept and modified Wrangler 4xe Rubicon Anniversary Edition for this year's Easter Jeep Safari.
Greece will next week start resuming rail services suspended following a train crash, the country's deadliest rail disaster on record, a state minister overseeing transport said on Tuesday. Passenger and freight services on the route linking Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki, the busiest across a 2,500-km (1,550-mile) rail network, have been halted since the train crash on Feb. 28 which killed 57 people and injured scores. Freight rail and suburban trains in the capital Athens and Thessaloniki will resume operation on March 22, said state minister George Gerapetritis, who took over the transport portfolio after the crash.
German motorcycle builder Fred Kodlin reinvented the BMW R18 B with an air suspension system and a custom design with a tattoo-inspired paint job.