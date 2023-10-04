CoolSculpting Elite | Morning Blend

CBC

When a group in the Truro area launched an online campaign this summer to try to recruit international doctors to the region it had plenty of hope, but no real expectations.David Phillips, the CEO of the Truro and Colchester Partnership for Economic Prosperity, said the hope was to get a few responses. But they received 199 in the first wave of advertising."We were shocked," said Phillips. "We weren't expecting that number."All the inquiries were from physicians or medical residents living in th