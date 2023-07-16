Cooling centers place to be on triple digit day in Northern California

The heat is on and rising in Sacramento. "It’s supposed to be 110 out there, I don't know what the temperature is, but it’s really hot," said Lilian Choate. When it's this hot, people are heading to one place, indoors. The City of West Sacramento turned several facilities into cooling centers. " First 80, saw it go to 85, 90. I saw 99 and yep here we are," said Andrew Brooks. Brooks and others gathered in the West Sacramento Recreation Center. "Thank goodness they’re letting us come in here and cool off, so that gives us a little respite from being outside," said Theresa Landon.