Cooling Centers open up for next California heat wave
These cooling centers have opened up in Sacramento County.
OTTAWA — An event for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was cut short in Belleville, Ont., today after nearly 100 protesters surrounded him and his motorcade. Trudeau was in the city to mark the seventh anniversary of the Liberal government's Child Care Benefit, to meet with the mayor and to visit a farmers' market. Protesters showed up at the market outside city hall as Trudeau met with a crowd of community members and took selfies.
There is outrage in India over a video of tribal women being paraded naked and assaulted - with one allegedly gang raped during the incident in the northeastern state of Manipur. Ethnic violence has caused chaos in the region in recent months, with more than 130 killed, tens of thousands displaced and temples, churches and homes burned down. "My heart is full of pain and anger, what has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly requested ride back to US aboard Air Force One after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September
Hungarian tennis player Amarissa Toth has been slammed by stars across the sport for her “disgusting” behaviour at the Budapest Open, which seemed to be partly responsible for a panic attack suffered by her opponent.
CNNA day after grilling Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) about Republicans’ continued inability to provide proof of President Joe Biden’s wrongdoing as it relates to his son Hunter’s business dealings, CNN anchor Brianna Keilar called out the congressman for lying to her face.In a moment reminiscent of her past “Roll the Tape” segments, which featured Keilar slamming politicians and conservative news outlets for peddling falsehoods, the CNN News Central host noted on Thursday that Sessions was brought
Despite their friendship, South Africa actually discouraged the Russian president from attending.
The "Sound of Freedom" star had biblical praise for the twice-indicted former president on "Fox & Friends."
"QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley recanted his remorse as Tucker Carlson came to his defense on Fox News.
A Sussex insider says recent speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are separating is "untrue."
Her fairy-tale fashion streak continues.
"Well done young man, you are a fantastic example of the empathetic, strong young leaders we need in the British Army," a Sandhurst official said
A Niagara woman was left feeling embarrassed after the leader of the Conservative party put her rental home under the spotlight, referring to it as a “shack.”
Chad Doerman hadn’t slept in the three or four days leading up to the murders because ‘the thoughts of having to kill his sons was so heavy on him’, the document added
Threads seems to be unraveling — for now.
In an unrelated meeting, Putin suddenly brought up revolutions, repeating his argument that Russia exhausted how many times its citizens can revolt.
Michigan Republican Party co-Chairwoman Meshawn Maddock tweeted in May about how she was still free while she said Democrats wanted her arrested.
Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin shared a nearly six-minute video that appears to show him addressing mercenaries at a new base camp in Belarus.
Megan Fox took to Instagram to share more photos from her recent shoot, this time wearing a corset dress that had gone completely sheer as it was soaking wet.
Prosecutor says boys aged seven and nine were imprisoned for years: ‘Something out of a horror movie’
"Kindness, tolerance, love, and acceptance are core values in my life and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin," Mady Gosselin said