Cooling Centers open up for next California heat wave

Sky News

There is outrage in India over a video of tribal women being paraded naked and assaulted - with one allegedly gang raped during the incident in the northeastern state of Manipur. Ethnic violence has caused chaos in the region in recent months, with more than 130 killed, tens of thousands displaced and temples, churches and homes burned down. "My heart is full of pain and anger, what has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.