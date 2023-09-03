Cooler, unsettled weather lingers through Sunday with warmer weather the rest of the week

The Canadian Press

West Kelowna resident Heather MacKay watched her home burn via an interior security camera about two weeks ago as the property was engulfed by wildfire. She said she saw the smoke spread and "could hear the flames popping". MacKay said it was a devastating moment. But she's now feeling hopeful that the wildfire she likened to an "apocalypse" may be coming to an end. Two of the three fires making up the Grouse wildfire complex that destroyed almost 200 homes around Lake Okanagan in the B.C. Inter