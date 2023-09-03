Cooler, unsettled weather lingers through Sunday with warmer weather the rest of the week
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at where the best chances for rain will linger and when sunny skies and warmer weather will return.
“We just don’t want change in our little Horseshoe.”
Here’s the latest on Post Tropical Cyclone Idalia
Another system moving off Africa could form next week, forecasters say.
Canada’s monthly outlook shows flip-flopping patterns dominating the country throughout September
An immense coronal mass ejection erupted from the Sun on Wednesday, and when it sweeps past Earth it could light up the night sky with auroras.
The wildlife photographer who captured the stunning shot attributes it to lucky timing.
The evolutionary bottleneck 900,000 years ago might have been caused by an extreme climate event, reducing the population to just 1,280 individuals.
Toronto will see daytime temperatures reach an abnormal high for early September this week, Environment Canada said Saturday. The government agency issued a heat warning for the city on Saturday, saying a hot air mass will raise temperatures from Sunday to Wednesday. "Despite overnight temperatures being lower than warning criteria in some areas, humidex and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September," Environment Canada said. Maximum temperatures could reach 31 C, with humidex value
Paul Keller was sitting on the back porch of his rented cottage by the Bay of Fundy, sipping his morning coffee, when he spotted some commotion in the water. Perhaps the splash of a flipper, he figured, or something washing up against a rock. Through his binoculars he realized he had spotted a rare scene of ocean carnage — a great white shark feeding on a whale carcass. "That was kind of an odd, strange sensation to see," said the bi-vocational pastor, who lives in China, Maine. "At first I thou
Labour Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer for many, but temperatures will take on a July-like feel as kids head back to school
Kevin Brotz at Florida Gator Hunting was in awe when they realized they were after a massive gator. It could be the second largest in Florida history.
The charred hills surrounding Lake Okanagan in the B.C. Interior will likely look very different in a year's time and beyond as life returns to the wildfire-ravaged landscape, ecologists predict. An eruption of low plants, grasses, and shrubs will turn the hills green. Birds and small mammals, as well as deer and bears, will return to feast on berries and other plant life. Carnivores including cougars could move in. But the tall trees destroyed by the fires may never recover or return, said Robe
West Kelowna resident Heather MacKay watched her home burn via an interior security camera about two weeks ago as the property was engulfed by wildfire. She said she saw the smoke spread and "could hear the flames popping". MacKay said it was a devastating moment. But she's now feeling hopeful that the wildfire she likened to an "apocalypse" may be coming to an end. Two of the three fires making up the Grouse wildfire complex that destroyed almost 200 homes around Lake Okanagan in the B.C. Inter
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Gert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An energy infrastructure project bigger than the Hoover Dam is how Hunter Armistead describes the $10 billion venture his company will be overseeing during the next three years. As the chief executive of one of the world's largest wind and solar development companies, Armistead said breaking ground on Pattern Energy's SunZia transmission line marks a major milestone as the United States looks to make good on promises to address climate change and bolster the nation's alr
The animal was too “stressed” to be identified at first, researchers said.
There are pros and cons for both types of vehicles.
PINOLA, Miss. (AP) — A species of tiny fish that once flourished in a river running hundreds of miles from central Mississippi into southeastern Louisiana is being reintroduced to the Pearl River after disappearing 50 years ago. Wildlife experts say a number of factors likely contributed to the disappearance of the pearl darter from the Pearl River system, including oil and gas development, agricultural runoff, urban pollution, and dam construction. All are deemed detrimental to the pearl darter
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people were charged with looting a home damaged by Hurricane Idalia in Florida's Big Bend region, as residents' concerns grew that burglars could be tempted to hit other hurricane-ravaged homes since law enforcement is stretched thin in the remote, wooded area along the Gulf Coast. Some residents of Horseshoe Beach, Florida, one of the communities hardest hit after Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane, urged law enforcement to set up checkpoin
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert was closed and attendees were urged to shelter in place Saturday as flooding from storms swept through the area. The entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which began on Aug. 27 and was scheduled to end on Monday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Black Rock Desert where the festival is being held. More than one-half inch of rain is believed to have f