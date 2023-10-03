Cooler morning for Tuesday, high 80s for the afternoon
80s expected for the Valley as cooler temperatures approach the Valley.
80s expected for the Valley as cooler temperatures approach the Valley.
We’ll plunge from mid-summer to mid-fall in a hurry as a major pattern change grips Central Canada in the days ahead
Ukraine is using small groups of troops to make advances against Russia, and is not leaning heavily on the armoured vehicles provided by the West.
Philippe should start stropping heavy rain on Caribbean islands on Monday.
Why do some places in Canada see snow much earlier than others? Here are three reasons why
As a warm front sweeps through the southern Prairies and Northwestern Ontario, it's bringing with it a burst of summertime heat and some intense storms complete with large hail. Stay tuned for more insights from The Weather Network's meteorologist, Rhythm Reet!
Severe storms sweep across northern Ontario
Unseasonable warmth will trigger a rare October risk for severe storms across parts of northern Ontario on Sunday
After a summer of extreme heat, Arizona’s most populous city is in the record books again. This time Phoenix is notching a record for dry heat. The National Weather Service said Sunday that the monsoon season this year in the arid Southwest dropped only 0.15 inches (.38 centimeters) of rainfall from June 15 to September 30.
More than 100 dolphins and thousands of fish have been found dead in the Brazilian Amazon as drought and record-breaking high temperatures grip the region. Experts said the temperature of the water in some parts of the Amazon reached a record 39C (102F) and believe the conditions are making it increasingly difficult for wildlife to survive. Scientists at the Brazilian government-funded research facility, the Mamiraua Institute, said the dolphins had been found in Lake Tefe, in the northern part of the country.
The fall colours have arrived in Ontario, but the warm summer-like weather is still sticking around, at least for now. People across the province, including Windsor, Thunder Bay, Ottawa and London are experiencing temperatures above 25 C, while some are hovering at or around 30 C. The fall warm spell has even prompted heat warnings in the province's northwest. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings in Fort Frances, Rainy Lake, Seine River and Atikokan, with temperatures expected to hover be
Record-breaking 90-degree temperatures predicted for Sunday prompted the organizers of the prestigious Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon to cancel the event, fearing for the safety of the participants.
First Warning Weather Day
Over 100 dolphins were found dead in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil amid a severe drought and hot water temperatures, CNN and The Guardian reported.
The former president gave a dramatic speech right outside the Manhattan courtroom, calling for Judge Arthur F. Engoron to be disbarred.
After being charged with raping a child and pleading not guilty, Alissa McCommon allegedly reached out to a minor and said he'd "regret" going to authorities, say police
The rock icon said he "didn't want to start complaining," but called one musical style "rubbish" in an interview with The Telegraph.
The Supreme Court's real battles these days are among the conservatives, and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh is playing an increasingly critical role.
Donald Trump showed up in court for the first day of his $250 million civil fraud trial in New York, where he was confronted with video of his own deposition.
“We want him out,” an unnamed House Republican said, according to CNN.
“I believe that conservative and Republican people are better-looking people,” said Right Side Broadcasting Network’s Brian Glenn.