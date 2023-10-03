Cooler morning for Tuesday, high 80s for the afternoon

Sky News

More than 100 dolphins and thousands of fish have been found dead in the Brazilian Amazon as drought and record-breaking high temperatures grip the region. Experts said the temperature of the water in some parts of the Amazon reached a record 39C (102F) and believe the conditions are making it increasingly difficult for wildlife to survive. Scientists at the Brazilian government-funded research facility, the Mamiraua Institute, said the dolphins had been found in Lake Tefe, in the northern part of the country.