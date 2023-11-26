Cooler air on the way
Cooler air is on the way after a cold front move through. Tuesday morning will be chilly with a few lingering clouds and a few stray showers. Cool air sticks around for the first half of the work week.
Cooler air is on the way after a cold front move through. Tuesday morning will be chilly with a few lingering clouds and a few stray showers. Cool air sticks around for the first half of the work week.
Along with the chilliest temperatures of the season thus far, the lake-effect machine is getting ready to kick into high hear, giving parts of southern Ontario a significant shot of snow through mid-week
Ontario is facing it's first significant snowfall, details with meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal.
Melita Dyson was 18 and working as a nurse's aid in Black Tickle, Labrador in 1978. She was washing dishes at the nursing station on the evening of Nov. 13 when she saw something strange outside, just as the sun was setting. "The beginning part was flat," Dyson recalled, speaking to CBC News from her home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. "Honest to goodness, it was like a saucer."Dyson called over the nurse, Elizabeth McKibbon, who called more people from around the community to take a look. Melita Dy
Whale Watchers in California’s Monterey Bay spent Thanksgiving Day watching orcas showing a new pod member how to hunt sea lions.
A messy Colorado low could bring the first widespread snowfall to southern Ontario on Sunday, opening up a multi-day snow squall event
Workers at a bear sanctuary in Pristina are working hard to look after a lion that wants to play in the snow and bears who were removed from their natural habitat when they were cubs and also enjoy the snowy conditions because they do not hibernate any more. As the winter's first snowfall blanketed Pristina Bear Sanctuary in the Kosovan capital, visitors enjoyed the sight of a lion playing before quickly taking shelter indoors where a heater was installed to fend off temperatures which fell below freezing. The lion, named Gjon, was rescued last year from a local restaurant where it was kept to amuse clients.
Italy’s Mount Etna has erupted, spewing hot lava into the air. Italian news agencies say the closest airport is unaffected by the volcanic activity.
The new work week will see yet another storm barrel into Atlantic Canada, bringing howling wind gusts and rain mostly, as we go through the final days of November
In the Magaguadavic watershed in southwestern New Brunswick, there's one lake that is home to a unique pair of rainbow smelt populations.And it's the only home for them in the world.That's why classifying Lake Utopia as a key biodiversity area was a "no-brainer" for those looking into the fish.Key biodiversity areas are identified by the Wildlife Conservation Society of Canada, and areas need to meet criteria either on a national or global scale.Ciara Raudsepp-Hearne, the KBA Canada director for
We have long been told that the costs would be taken into account along with the benefits. We have been reassured that the burden would be eased on households and small businesses. And, more recently, we were led to believe that some of the more draconian measures would be scrapped.
Environment Canada is warning of storm surges in northeastern New Brunswick, and heavy snow in the northwest.The federal weather agency has issued storm surge warnings for the Acadian Peninsula and Restigouche County areas, and snowfall warnings for the Edmundston and Madawaska County areas."Impacts from storm surge are expected, including coastal flooding, beach erosion, minor infrastructure damage, spread of coastal debris, and localized coastal road washouts," Environment Canada says in its w
A burst of sea-effect snow will make their mark across Atlantic Canada, while wet snow migrates over the Burin and Avalon Peninsula over the weekend
A Colorado low brings a mix of rain and snow, followed by northwesterly flow which will bring days of strong lake effect snow. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Several departments investigated the reports of the green water.
Liberal MPs are pressuring their own party to publish long-promised regulations to crack down on oil and gas pollution before the month’s end. “The longer that we delay, the harder it will be to bring this into force,” British Columbia MP Patrick Weiler told Canada’s National Observer in a phone interview. Weiler is among 19 Liberal MPs who signed a letter last month urging the government to release draft regulations to cap planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas sector. Fir
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday thanked Ukraine's military for fighting Russian attacks and its rescue services for tackling the consequences of extreme winter weather that he said had deprived about 400 settlements in 10 regions of power. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said relentless, intense battles were ongoing in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv, while "extremely challenging weather" was affecting areas from Kyiv region in the north to Odesa in the south. In Russian-controlled territory, Oleg Kryuchkov, a senior Moscow-installed official, said nearly half a million people were without power in Crimea, the peninsula Russia annexed in 2014.
The large non-tropical low-pressure system we have followed as it looped across the central Atlantic remains very disorganized.
Bald eagles, American alligators, and grizzly bears are among the species that have rebounded since the Endangered Species Act passed in 1973.
With the breakneck pace at which the planet has been warming, accelerating the speed at which the world deploys solutions is crucial — and artificial intelligence could help.
Sunday snow showers