Cool unsettled weather continues but warmer weather ahead
KCRA Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how long the cool, unsettled weather will last and when temps will climb back into the 90s.
The late-April heat wave in southern Europe and northern Africa was made 100 times more likely because of climate change, the study found.
An influx of unauthorized elver harvesters prompted Nova Scotia Power to shut down one of its hydro dams last month, and the facility remains on reduced hours because of ongoing illegal fishing at the site. The hydro dam in Head of St. Margarets Bay, at the mouth of North East River, has been the scene of nightly fishing for elvers, before and after the legal fishery was supposedly shut down on April 15. Elvers, also known as baby eels, are Canada's most valuable fish species by weight, selling
On the Italian coast, in the central region of Tuscany, the seaside resort of Rosignano looks like a picture-postcard paradise with turquoise sea and shimmering white sand. But this landscape is a result of its close proximity to a large factory producing soda ash. For over a century, the Belgian chemical company Solvay has managed the site, with the authorisation to discharge up to 250,000 tons of waste – pumped directly onto the beach. Although legal and monitored, this activity still has considerable environmental and health implications. Life in Rosignano revolves around a battle between the chemical giant and a number of local residents. Our reporters went to meet them. Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:PFAS chemicals: Everlasting pollutionNurdle pollution turns Spanish beach into 'plastic soup'In Portugal, planned lithium mine in rural village sparks controversy
From giant "holes" on the sun to a solar polar vortex, our star is getting more active and NASA is recording all of it. The video is jaw-dropping.
“It will be interesting to see how he shares the landscape with our other resident large carnivores.”
GRAND FORKS, B.C. — The threat of flooding throughout British Columbia's Interior continued to spread Saturday as a combination of warm weather and rain drove higher flows in rivers and streams, putting several communities and their residents in harm’s way. According to the province’s River Forecast Centre, about half of B.C. is under flood watches, warnings or advisories. Three regions — Boundary, Cache Creek and Whiteman Creek in the Okanagans — are under active flood warnings. The Regional Di
Raging wildfires in northern Alberta have prompted thousands of people from their homes, including the Indigenous community of Fox Lake, where more than 3,500 people live. Neetu Garcha reports from High Level, Alberta on the efforts to fight the flames, how some evacuees had never left their community before, and the fears of what they'll return to.
TOKYO (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake hit central Japan on Friday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others, but no tsunami warning was issued. The magnitude 6.2 quake struck Ishikawa prefecture on the west coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The Japan Meteorological Agency measured the quake at 6.5 and said it was centered at a depth of about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles). One person was reported dead and at least 13 were injured in Suzu
Have you ever heard of a snake bird? These birds are a common sight in the Lowcountry and are known to impale prey with their long bills.
Early hot and dry weather in the Prairies has sparked dozens of wildfires across Alberta and Saskatchewan with 13,000 Albertans forced to evacuate their homes.
Snow fell in the Sierra Nevada mountains on Saturday, May 6.The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the region, warning residents of heavy snow and difficult travel conditions.This footage by the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab shows snow falling at their facility in Soda Springs. Credit: UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab via Storyful
(Bloomberg) -- NATO is stepping up monitoring of submarines after the defense alliance warned that Moscow is mapping European Union and US critical underwater assets.Most Read from BloombergJustice Thomas Ethics Review Questioned by US Court Leader in 2012Russia Says It Has Billions of Indian Rupees That It Can’t UseKing Charles Crowned in Spectacle Marking Turning Point for UKKimora Lee Says $93 Million US Wants From Tim Leissner Is HersBuffett Reaffirms Abel as Heir, Blames Bank Leaders for Fa
TORONTO — Ontario wants to expand a licensing regime that allows residents to unleash dogs in an enclosed area to teach them how to hunt captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits. Hunters say there is a growing demand for the dog sport, which is often referred to as training and trialing, while animal advocates call it a cruel practice for the captive prey. The province's natural resources and forestry minister said the government wants to allow more of the hunting facilities to prevent the sport from
High temperatures and winds are fuelling a wildfire in northern Saskatchewan that has forced the evacuation of two communities during the first week of May. Clearwater River Dene Nation was placed under a mandatory evacuation order Wednesday night, followed 24 hours later by the neighbouring village of La Loche. La Loche mayor Georgina Jolibois spoke with CBC News from her home shortly after a state of emergency was declared in the village Thursday evening. At that time, the community was prepar
Premier Blaine Higgs is heading to Europe next week to promote three New Brunswick energy sources that remain largely hypothetical at the moment. Higgs will be at the World Hydrogen Summit next week in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and will then travel to Paris. The focus in Rotterdam will be pitching the province's hydrogen, natural gas and small modular reactor projects to customers — though none of them are producing anything that exists yet. He'll position all three of those sources as a key p
The Bee’s interactive map shows the final seven counties grappling with dry conditions.
American crocodiles continue to make a comeback in South Florida and the Keys.
Communities in B.C.'s southern Interior are bracing for the worst as officials warn heavy rainfall could worsen conditions that have already led to evacuation orders and highway closures throughout the region. A Friday statement from the Ministry of Emergency Management says people in at-risk areas should be ready with a plan and grab-and-go bags filled with essentials should they need to leave their homes. Severe thunderstorm watches for the Boundary and Okanagan regions have also been issued b
Bouncing light off of big sheets of metal might power the next phase of Solar System discovery.
Water levels are going up at Lake Powell and Lake Mead but Arizona may still have additional water reductions next year. Several leaders of state and federal water agencies, including the Central Arizona Project, gave an update on the Colorado River and future projections of Arizona's water supply. In the short term, it's good news. The abundant rain and snowfall this past winter likely provided the highest flow of water into these lakes since 2011.