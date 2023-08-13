Cool air for Monday, then heating up

The Daily Beast

EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/ReutersFormer President Donald Trump’s legal defense fund went live on Sunday and, of course, it contained a glaring typo in the first heading. “Support Donald Trumps Patriot Legal Defense Fund,” the site proudly declared, apostrophe omission and all (or maybe the fund aims to raise cash for all the Donald Trumps out there). But perhaps more egregious than the grammatical goof are the legal boundaries that team Trump seems to be pushing with the fund’s overt ties to his 2024 pre