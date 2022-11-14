Cool afternoons all week long

Reuters Videos

STORY: "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and military are being found," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.He said "stabilization and the restoration of law" had been established in 226 settlements affecting more than 100,000 residents. Arrests of Russian soldiers and mercenaries were proceeding.Zelenskiy said that fighting in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region was as intense as it had been in recent days with no letup in Russian attacks."Battles in Donetsk region are just as intense as they have been in previous days," Zelenskiy said. "The level of Russian attacks is not decreasing. Our soldiers' level of resilience and courage is the greatest. We are not letting them break through our defence."