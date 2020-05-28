Conway compares voting to waiting in line for a cupcake

Conway's comments about mail-in voting come amid an ongoing dispute between Twitter and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The social media platform put fact-checks on Trump's tweets for the first time on Tuesday (May 26), tagging his tweets about unsubstantiated claims of fraud in mail-in voting with a warning prompting readers to fact check the posts.

On Wednesday (May 27) White House officials said U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies on Thursday (May 28) after Trump threatened to shut down websites he accused of stifling conservative voices.

The officials gave no further details. It was unclear how Trump could follow through on the threat of shutting down privately owned companies including Twitter. The company declined comment.