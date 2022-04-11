Convoy Demonstrates on Dublin Motorway With Russian Flags and 'Z' Markings

The Ukrainian Embassy in Ireland has denounced a convoy of ten vehicles who demonstrated on April 10 on a Dublin motorway with Russian flags and at least one of the vehicles marked with a Z.

In a video posted to Twitter, a convoy of ten vehicles is seen driving northbound on the M50 motorway. The lead vehicle has the letter “Z” written on its side, which is the letter written on the side of Russian military vehicles invading Ukraine and is used on social media to show support for the invasion.

Most of the vehicles carried Russian flags, several carried Irish flags, and some carried flags bearing the hammer and sickle associated with the former Soviet Union.

In a message on its Twitter account, the Ukrainian embassy said: “It’s absolutely disgusting that these Russians living in Ireland demonstrate their complete disrespect for country of residence & the Irish people who stand against Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia’s ‘Z’, the symbol of killings & atrocities, must be prohibited by law in every democratic state.” Credit: Dave via Storyful