Controversial reality star is eliminated on 'The Masked Singer'

Last week, the Masked Singer judges guessed that the Kangaroo might be Jordin Sparks, India.Arie, or LeAnn Rimes — so they were shocked Wednesday when this musical marsupial confessed that she is actually a singing newbie who’s never performed in front of a live audience before.

When the ‘Roo removed her head at end of the night, after hopping off the show in eighth place, it turned out that she was not Jordin Sparks, but Jordyn Woods, the reality starlet/model/tabloid target/ex-bestie of Kylie Jenner.

“To know that you’ve never sung in front of anyone? You have a gift. You have a God-given voice,” raved judge Nicole Scherzinger, while the other equally impressed judges encouraged Jordyn to keep pursuing music professionally. Host Nick Cannon even told Jordyn she “sang like a queen.”

I must agree. While Jordyn, covering the other Jordin’s “No Air” and then Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff,” didn’t give her most in-the-pocket performances this week, throughout this season she showcased a surprisingly strong voice for someone so untrained. The fact that judge Robin Thicke had been convinced that she was India.Arie — not to mention the fact that she beat out actual music superstars Lil Wayne, Chaka Khan, and Dionne Warwick to get this far — should give Jordyn a big ego boost. “I was extremely nervous every performance, but honestly, the words from you guys made me just more confident every single show,” she gushed to the judges.