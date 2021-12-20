Controversial Piney Point project

The Canadian Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator and interim head coach Darrell Bevell is giving up play-calling duties for the rest of the season. Bevell said Monday he will delegate that role to quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for the remaining three games, beginning at the New York Jets (3-11) on Sunday. The Jaguars (2-12) have scored just seven touchdowns in their past eight games, with three of those coming in the fourth quarter while tra