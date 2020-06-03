Controversial lawmaker Steve King ousted in primary

**~

Firebrand U.S. lawmaker Steve King has been voted out of office in Iowa's primary election.

The controversial Republican congressman was called out by colleagues last year for using hateful rhetoric on race and immigration, and on Tuesday (June 2), he lost his bid for reelection.

He was defeated by Republican rival Randy Feenstra for the party's nomination to the ballot in November.

King's loss increases the odds that Republicans will hold onto the 4th congressional district this fall.

Voters in the district had sent King back to Congress despite his incendiary comments, often directed at immigrants.

And last year, the U.S. House voted to condemn King's comments questioning why 'white supremacy' is offensive, a vote King himself joined.

He was stripped of his committee assignments as a result.

A month later, he wondered aloud whether the human race would exist without rape and incest, sparking new calls for him to step down.

Without his posts on committees, King's rival Feenstra attacked King by arguing he was no longer an effective ally for President Donald Trump in Washington.