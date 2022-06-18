Controversial Folsom Lake day-use area temporarily renamed Black Miners Bar

The State Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to rename a day-use area in the Folsom Lake Recreation Area after years of calls to do so. The controversial park name will temporarily be named "Black Miners Bar" after the commission voted 7-0 on Friday at a public hearing. It was previously called Negro Bar. It could take a year before an official name is chosen. The day-use area is on the northwestern shore of Lake Natoma about 20 miles northeast of Sacramento. The site offers trails, paddle sports concessions and is a training center for junior lifeguards.