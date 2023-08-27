Controlled Explosion Brings Down Old I-74 Bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa

A controlled explosion brought down the remaining cables and towers on the old I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa, on Sunday, August 27.

Footage released by the City of Bettendorf shows onlookers watching the demolition. The operation temporarily closed the new bridge to traffic as crews worked to carry out the demolition and remove debris.

The first phase of the demolition took place in June. The new bridge, which was constructed due to increased traffic, opened to the public in 2021. Credit: City of Bettendorf, Iowa via Storyful