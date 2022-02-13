Controlled Avalanche Seen in Austrian Alps

Antonina Zado recorded a controlled avalanche being carried out in the resort area of Kleinwalsertal on February 3.

“After a snowfall, potential avalanches are often ‘defused’ as a precautionary measure by the mountain rescue service, releasing them in a controlled manner using explosives,” Zado told Storyful.

Zado said it was the first time she’d seen controlled avalanches during the daytime, adding that it was not near a ski area. Credit: Antonina Zado via Storyful