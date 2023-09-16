Contreras' three-run homer (16)
William Contreras crushes a three-run home run to left-center field to tie the game at 3 in the bottom of the 5th inning
William Contreras crushes a three-run home run to left-center field to tie the game at 3 in the bottom of the 5th inning
The Blue Jays drew another small crowd against the Rangers on Wednesday, but the fans that were in attendance made their voices heard.
The Blue Jays have lost the confidence and affection of their fan base with an underachieving squad that simply hasn't been fun to watch.
An 80-minute due to early morning fog caused problems later on at the BMW PGA Championship.
USA Basketball is back atop the FIBA men’s world rankings, even after failing to medal at the World Cup. The Americans flipped spots with Spain for No. 1 in the world in the updated rankings that were released Friday, reclaiming the top spot that they lost late last year. Spain is now No. 2, and World Cup champion Germany soared eight spots to No. 3 on the world list — the best in that program's history. It's certainly possible now that the Americans will keep the top spot leading into the Paris
Dana White says it's inevitable that Conor McGregor's drive was going to dip once he made a lot of money.
“Bill is all about football and very busy now. He doesn’t want a lot of public attention on this," a source tells PEOPLE
Helmut Marko referred to the Mexican’s background when discussing his inconsistent form this season.
The former Patriots stars, who won three Super Bowls together, also reunited for a hilarious NFL Kickoff campaign alongside other retired players
It was fun in 1992 with the Michael Jordan 'Dream Team,' but now that professional players are so meh about it, I'd rather see college players represent us.
Not even first-round NHL draft picks are immune to the perils of airline travel.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who welcomed her second baby over the summer, never officially retired from tennis
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
The NBA board of governors just approved a new policy that prohibits a team from resting two star players in the same game. A "star" is defined as someone who has made an All-Star or All-NBA team in the last three years. We went through every team ...
Prince Harry might be celebrating his birthday on Friday, but ahead of the big day he and wife Meghan Markle made sure to treat their Archewell staff members.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on his Instagram Stories Thursday night that he had surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday. The post includes a picture of a smiling Rodgers in a blue medical cap and gown in a hospital bed with his left foot clearly bruised. Rodgers said the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career.
The Eagles produced 259 rushing yards in the Week 2 victory over the Vikings. Here are the winners and losers from Thursday night.
Lionel Messi is healthy, but how much he will play vs. Atlanta United remains a mystery.
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas scuffled through an uneven afternoon with a 3-under 69 in his return to the PGA Tour following a lengthy layoff, leaving him six shots off the lead Thursday in the first round of the Fortinet Championship. Thomas, the former No. 1 player in the world who was a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup, had hoped to clean up his game in a final tune-up, but wasn’t nearly as sharp at Silverado Resort as he hoped. Playing for the first time since finishing 12th at the Wyndh
Tkachuk sustained a fractured sternum in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.