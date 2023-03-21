Contractor Cancellation Warning
If a contractor can't get to your project, or cancels on you, what about the cancellation fee? Who is responsible? Do you get all your money back?
If a contractor can't get to your project, or cancels on you, what about the cancellation fee? Who is responsible? Do you get all your money back?
Prince William and Kate Middleton are in an argument with the Palace over Prince George's role in the coronation.
"I almost didn't go swimming with my kiddos because I didn't have time to shave. But I put the suit on and got in with them anyway."
Russia claims US jets were intercepted on Monday
Danny Moloshok/ReutersFormer Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was spotted roaming naked around Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The report comes just a few days after Bynes backed out of a panel at this year’s 90s Con in Connecticut, citing illness.Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Bynes was walking through downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning alone and without any clothes. The 36-year-old actress supposedly waved down a car and informed the driver that s
"This is what's known as telling on yourself," one Twitter user commented.
A Toronto dentist has had his licence to practise revoked by the provincial regulator, who found he committed professional misconduct after he loaned money to one patient and got into a two-year extramarital affair and had a child with another. The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario found Amir Haydarian to be guilty of "disgraceful, dishonourable, unprofessional or unethical conduct" and sexual abuse of a patient in a penalty hearing on Monday. The disciplinary panel ordered Haydarian's
"It was 10 months into his treatment when I finally broke in front of him, and he revealed the surprising yet profound truth he was using to guide his way through his diagnosis."
Pamela Brown persistently grilled Trump's evasive lawyer Drew Findling about the ex-president's call to Georgia asking for more votes to overturn the election.
Russia's Wagner Group is likely keeping its promise to free prisoners fighting in Ukraine, but will now face shortages of troops, the UK MOD said.
The Good Liars troll a right-wing network known for its fealty to the former president.
The party on South Beach has not stopped despite shootings in back-to-back days.
Rita Ora rocked a killer bikini in Dubai, and her chiseled abs are pure #fitspo. She loves doing HIIT and core workouts to stay fit.
When asked about succession planning, Rupert Murdoch once famously quipped that he planned to “live forever”.
The Coronation of King Charles III is set for May of this year and leaked reports show Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't included in the procession.
Teacher suffered wounds to hand and chest
The guests sat in awkward silence until Trump's audio reconnected. He then said: "What happened was that the radical left was working on the phone."
In an article published at the start of his visit to Moscow - the first by a world leader since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President Vladimir Putin - Xi also called for "pragmatism" on Ukraine. The China proposal, a 12-point paper released last month, represents "as much as possible the unity of the world community's views," Xi wrote in an article in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, a daily published by the Russian government, according to Reuters' translation from Russian.
"This type of thing happens WAY too often," wrote one follower.
Ahead of Ryan Seacrest announcing when he is leaving 'Live With Kelly and Ryan,' the TV personality celebrated 19 years of his radio show 'On Air With Ryan Seacrest.'