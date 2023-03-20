Continued search and recovery for missing boaters

CBC

Green banners hung on the walls of a recreation centre in Strathmore, Alta. with the last name Ayoungman and the number 14. A life-size cutout of the former Strathmore Wheatland Kings hockey player was set up next to the main stage. It was a weekend filled with emotion for Melodie Ayoungman-Hunt as a powwow was held to honour her late son, Kristian Ayoungman. "My husband said 'why don't we host a powwow in the town of Strathmore?'" Ayoungman-Hunt recalled. Her grandparents told her when you lose