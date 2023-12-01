Consumer Reports: Tips for smart and safe holiday lights at your home

Maybe your house doesn't shine as bright as the Griswold's this time of year (remember those National Lampoon movies?), but that doesn't mean you can't bring some holiday cheer to the block — just remember to do it safely. Consumer Reports shares some tips and tech to ensure that your home stays bright, beautiful and safe. As the holiday season approaches, families are getting ready to turn their home into a winter wonderland. And while this time of year is filled with lights and decorations, too often, it can also include fires.