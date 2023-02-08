Construction workers struck by vehicle on I-17 near New River Road

ABC News

The U.S. Navy on Tuesday released the first close-up photos of operations to recover parts of the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down on Saturday. The photos show debris recovery efforts on Sunday off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Navy said. Divers were working to retrieve other parts of the balloon's payload assembly -- estimated to be the size of three buses -- that likely sunk to the bottom in about 45 feet of water in the area.