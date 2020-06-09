Construction Crane Crashes Onto Busy Road in Wuhan, Causing Injuries
Two people were reportedly injured when a construction crane collapsed onto a busy road in Wuhan early on June 9.
Wuhan Urban and Rural Construction Bureau’s official WeChat account posted an announcement that the incident occurred during construction work at the site. Two cars were damaged and two people reportedly hospitalized, however their injuries were not life-threatening.
The incident was under investigation, Wuhan’s regional government said on Weibo. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful
Scroll to continue with content