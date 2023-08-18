Construction on Costco development in Amherst awaits
Construction on Costco development in Amherst awaits
Construction on Costco development in Amherst awaits
The Canadian actress and model invited Aritzia to her home in Ladysmith, B.C. for the brand's latest campaign.
‘If you need 10,000 armed soldiers to protect your inauguration from the people then you probably weren’t elected by the people,’ says the meme’s caption
“They avoid people with a passion and they’re mean.”
Donald Trump "cannot course-correct," even though he's making things much worse for himself legally, his niece said.
The South Carolina senator's gripe about the prosecution of Trump was fact-checked hard by critics on Twitter.
Former first lady makes no comments or appearances connected to husband’s legal problems
The now-indicted lawyer reportedly made the sojourn to Trump's home with a desperate plea.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump now says he won't be holding a press conference next week to unveil what he claims is new evidence of fraud in the 2020 election in Georgia, citing the advice of lawyers. No compelling evidence of the wide-scale fraud Trump alleges has emerged in the two-and-a-half years since the election. Republican officials in the state — where three recounts confirmed Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden — have long said he lost legitimately. “Rather than releasi
A number of factors — maritime mines, pollutants from explosives, and sounds from rocket launches — could be contributing to the increase in dolphin deaths, NYT reported.
The Fox News host got out his crystal ball in the wake of the former president's fourth indictment.
"Their marriage has been on the rocks for months," says a Spears insider
Jordan DeMay, 17, killed himself after being blackmailed by a group of men overseas who posed as a woman on Instagram and coerced him into sending them nudes. His mother tells Andrea Blanco how she hopes the extradition and prosecution of the suspects will set a precedent for the handling of sextortion cases
Trump accused Barr of "succumbing" to the will of "Radical Left Lunatics" in a defiant Truth Social post.
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada has been considering a "game plan" for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections. Joly said in French during an interview with a Montreal radio station Wednesday that Canada must "prepare several scenarios" because of Ottawa's close ties to the U.S. She says Canada has a game plan in mind but wouldn't get into details, other than saying she'd work with multip
Maria Gonzalez and her father had moved into the apartment complex in Pasadena just three months ago
Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb said "there’s a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him."
Within hours of news of their separation breaking, Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ estranged husband of one year, filed for divorce. Here, all the reporting that has come out.
Ukraine claims to have retaken Urozhaine as part of its counteroffensive efforts, and posted footage of Russian forces leaving in a hurry.
Lindell TVMAGA pillow magnate Mike Lindell kicked off his latest “election crime” summit on Wednesday by boasting how the “important” event would once and for all provide a “plan to secure our elections immediately.” In true Lindell fashion, of course, the event went off the rails in only a matter of minutes, after he mistakenly aired a video of Jimmy Kimmel.During a conversation with The Daily Beast last month in which he laid out his “My Cousin Vinny” plan to defeat Dominion Voting System’s $1
The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a belated birthday celebration with her girlfriends this week, but chose to go without her engagement ring from Prince Harry