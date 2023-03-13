Construction begins on US 1 bridge project

CBC

Tetiana Lysak and her two-year-old daughter arrived on Prince Edward Island in the fall. At the time, she thought she would have no trouble finding a job. She has two master's degrees, one in linguistics and another in tourism and hospitality. She also had years of experience working as an interpreter in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. But after six months on P.E.I., Lysak still can't find work. She said she sent her resumé to a number of local employers, but didn't get any responses. "Now I'm getting