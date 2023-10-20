Construction begins on OKC's Adventure District developments

CBC

Indian-born Canadians and their family members are lining up around the clock in Brampton for a chance to get a piece of government ID — one they didn't need until a few weeks ago — that will allow them to travel home.With the upcoming holidays and last month's news that India has indefinitely suspended visa services for Canadians, many are suddenly faced with uncertainty around when they'll next be able to make the trip.That's partly because travellers who would have used a visa are lining up f