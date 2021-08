A cluster of crabs convened upon a fish off the coast of Donegal, Ireland.

This video shared by Margaret Rose Cunningham, who said she recorded it on July 20, shows the crabs eating what Cunningham said was a pollack

“This is a region of outstanding beauty, nature, culture and good people,” Cunningham told Storyful. “Fishing is deep rooted in our DNA.” Credit: Margaret Rose Cunningham via Storyful