Conservation scientists are worried for the fate of NorCal's winter run salmon population

Last year a combination of extreme drought and unusual warmth pushed water temperatures near Redding well above the threshold that is considered safe for salmon eggs to thrive. So to make up for the losses, scientists brought in double the usual number of female salmon to boost spawning numbers. The result was a release of about 500,000 juvenile salmon last week. The pressure is on those salmon to reach the ocean so they can help grow the population over the next couple of years. But as Northern California wades into the third consecutive year of drought, the fishes' journey is not expected to be an easy one. KCRA 3's Heather Waldman reports.