Connor Wong's solo homer (9)

Connor Wong belts a solo home run to left field, cutting the Red Sox's deficit to 5-1 in the bottom of the 6th inning
Stephen Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP, had announced plans to retire in August – but those plans have taken a turn with the Nationals.
How good Ernie Clement can be at the MLB level is up for debate, but it's clear he has an unusual skill set.
Ward has no hard feelings toward the Blue Jays pitcher and wishes him the best moving forward.
TORONTO — Bo Bichette is back in the Toronto Blue Jays lineup, but they'll be without catcher Danny Jansen for the rest of the regular season. Bichette was reinstated from the Blue Jays' 10-day injured list and slotted back in at shortstop for tonight's game against the visiting Kansas City Royals. The all-star has been out since Aug. 27 with a strained right quadriceps. Jansen had surgery on his fractured right middle finger on Thursday and Toronto manager John Schneider says he'll be out until
TORONTO — In a change from last year, the Toronto Blue Jays' radio rights-holder will not resume in-person broadcasts of road games as the team enters the playoff stretch drive. The decision was confirmed by a Sportsnet spokesperson via email. The network used remote coverage in 2022 before shifting back to traditional in-person road broadcasts for most of the second half of last season. In 2023, radio broadcasters went back to a pandemic-style setup of calling road games while watching the acti
The Senators forward didn't hold back on his latest interview with 32 Thoughts the Podcast regarding his teammate's controversial departure.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany pulled off the biggest upset of its basketball existence, and hardly anyone back home seemed to notice. The Germans held on to beat the United States 113-111 in the Basketball World Cup semifinals on Friday in Manila and reach the final for the first time, setting up a game against Serbia on Sunday for the title. But unlike the horn-honking and beer-drinking celebrations that normally accompany German wins in World Cup soccer, the streets of Berlin remained free of fanfare
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit pitcher Matt Manning's right foot was broken Wednesday night when he was hit by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton in the Tigers' 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees. The 25-year-old right-hander will miss the rest of the season. He missed 2 1/2 months this year after being hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto's Alejandro Kirk. Stanton's hardest-hit ball this season rebounded off Manning's foot, struck the pitcher on the backside and wa
The Blue Jays are getting their All-Star shortstop back for this weekend's series against the Royals.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested after someone saw a physical altercation outside an MLS stadium and contacted police.
Sprinter Noah Lyles caught flak from NBA players when he said the Finals winner is not a world champ. He hit back after U.S. basketball lost to Germany.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — No Nikola Jokic, no problem. Even with its best player sitting out this summer, Serbia is going to play for gold at the Basketball World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Serbia defeated Canada 95-86 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday. Ognjen Dobric and Nikola Milutinov each scored 16 for Serbia, the best-shooting team so far in the tournament — making 55% of its shots coming into the day, then connecting on 62% to end Canada’s hopes of gold. Serbia (6-1)
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff's U.S. Open semifinal victory over Karolina Muchova was delayed by 50 minutes because of a disruption by four environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands Thursday night. One protester glued his bare feet to the concrete floor. Gauff was leading 1-0 in the second set when play was halted. She would go on to win 6-4, 7-5. “I always speak about preaching about what you feel and what you believe in. It was done in a peaceful way, so I can’t get too mad at it.
Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko apologises for blaming Sergio Perez's inconsistent form this season on his ethnicity.
Osaka also announced her plans to return to tennis at the Australian Open in January
At the start of the NFL season, we asked nine analysts to reveal their boldest fantasy football prediction for 2023.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $275 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal. The contract includes more than $219 million guaranteed, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced. The deal, which will pay Burrow an average of $55 million a year, puts him ahead of other top quarterbacks in the league who signed new d
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott didn’t tell Jerry Jones or Mike McCarthy he was under sedation for 11 hours until after it was done.
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff never wavered. Not when a big lead in the first set evaporated. Not when match point after match point went by the wayside. And not, most distracting of all, when her U.S. Open semifinal against Karolina Muchova was interrupted for 50 minutes Thursday night by environmental activists — one of whom glued his bare feet to the concrete floor in the stands. It’s been rather obvious for quite some time that Gauff is no ordinary teenager. Now she is one win away from becomin
