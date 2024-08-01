Connor Joe's diving stop
Connor Joe makes a nice diving stop on Yordan Alvarez's grounder, then flips it to Jalen Beeks at first in time for the out in the 6th
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez hit for the cycle in Sunday's loss to the Mariners and received the home run ball from a Mariners fan.
From the pool to the Siene River, here are some of the best photos from Wednesday at the Paris Olympics.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get together and throw a few QBs in the confidence meter before giving their way too early Super Bowl LIX picks.
Zhanle broke his own world record, the first to be broken in the pool so far at these Paris Games
Gasol had come to support Spain’s 3x3 women’s basketball team in its second game of group play at the Paris Olympics.
The U.S. was led by Bam Adebayo with 18 points and 7 rebounds.
Léon Marchand won gold in both the 200 butterfly and 200 backstroke. Previously, no swimmer had even medaled in both strokes. Marchand did it in 116 minutes.
Katie Ledecky claimed her eighth career gold medal.
Huske missed gold by just .13, getting out-touched by Sweden's Sarah Sjöström.
In today's edition: "F Around and Find Out," swimmers return to the Seine for the first time in a century, Lily Zhang spotlight, South Sudan on the rise, and more.
Holliday batted .271 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in Triple-A since being demoted in April.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman break down all the moves made by every MLB team before the trade deadline and give their grades for how each of them did.
The Jets have a conundrum regarding their QB's preseason status.
The NFL preseason is just days away and the 2024 season right around the corner, but Nate Tice and Matt Harmon have been stewing with some half-baked NFL takes they've been tinkering with off-season.
The Dodgers also traded with the Blue Jays for center fielder Kevin Kiermaier as Los Angeles added some needed outfield depth.
Simone Biles led the U.S. to gold and Coco Gauff was eliminated as the U.S. hit 3,000 Olympic medals on another busy day at the Olympics.
The Baltimore Orioles added a right-handed bat to their lineup, acquiring designated hitter Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox.
The United States reached and surpassed 3,000 medals won in Olympic competition between the Summer and Winter Games on Tuesday.
Finke, trying to defend his stunning gold medal from Tokyo, settled for silver in the men’s 800-meter freestyle here at the 2024 Olympics on Tuesday.