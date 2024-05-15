Connecticut Sun Sells Out First Opener in Decades Amid Caitlin Clark Debut

The Canadian Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Caitlin Clark era in the WNBA has officially begun, although it got off to a slow start. Clark went scoreless for nearly the first 15 minutes, before getting more comfortable and finishing with 20 points in the Indiana Fever's 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. She knows she'll have to play better and has a lot to work on, but also understands that it's only the first game in her career. “It was physical and obviously it wasn’t like the best start,”