Connecticut Police Rescue Deer Tangled in Soccer Net

Police in Manchester, Connecticut, helped rescue a deer trapped in a soccer net on Sunday, November 1.

The Manchester Police Department said the deer needed assistance after its antlers became entangled in a net at a soccer field on Hillstown Road, Manchester.

Video by police shows officers working with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to help free the deer.

“Incredible job by all involved to help safeguard and assist our community’s wildlife,” police said. Credit: Manchester Police Department via Storyful