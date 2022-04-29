Connecticut Authorities Hold Parade for 6-Year-Old Victim of Suspected Bully Attack

Connecticut authorities, including first responders and members of law enforcement, held a parade on Thursday, April 28, to help lift the spirits of a young boy recovering at Bridgeport Hospital.

According to local reports, the six-year-old suffered second- and third-degree burns to his face and body last Sunday after a suspected bullying attack in which an eight-year-old neighbor soaked a tennis ball in gasoline, lit it on fire, and threw it in the boy’s face.

This footage, released by Connecticut State Police, shows local officials blaring sirens outside the hospital and waving to the boy. According to the post, the boy dreams of being a police officer in the future.

“Hang in there! We all wish you a speedy recovery,” the post read.

The incident remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by the victim’s older sister for the family’s medical bills and a new living situation had raised more than $485,000 by Friday afternoon. Credit: Connecticut State Police via Storyful