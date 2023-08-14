Congressman Langworthy calls migrant situation in Erie County a ‘crisis’

Reuters

Farmers in Argentina, a major global grains exporter, are keen for economic policy changes to boost trade, but said they were concerned over the lack of experience of Javier Milei, the right-wing presidential candidate who took a surprise first place in Sunday's primary. The outsider libertarian known for incendiary rhetoric received more votes than any other candidate, effectively turning October's general election into a three-horse race. Some agricultural and rural leaders expressed hope that the result would mean more market-friendly economic policies after a government led for almost four years by the center-left Peronists, long seen as the nemesis of the country's powerful farm sector.