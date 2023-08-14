Congressman Langworthy calls migrant situation in Erie County a ‘crisis’
The border battle in Erie County reaching a fever pitch as a second asylum seeker is now accused of sexual assault at a Cheektowaga hotel.
Farmers in Argentina, a major global grains exporter, are keen for economic policy changes to boost trade, but said they were concerned over the lack of experience of Javier Milei, the right-wing presidential candidate who took a surprise first place in Sunday's primary. The outsider libertarian known for incendiary rhetoric received more votes than any other candidate, effectively turning October's general election into a three-horse race. Some agricultural and rural leaders expressed hope that the result would mean more market-friendly economic policies after a government led for almost four years by the center-left Peronists, long seen as the nemesis of the country's powerful farm sector.
DeSantis once supported Joe Gruters' election to lead the Florida GOP. But now he's the latest former ally taking a shot at the governor.
Reuters/Evelyn HocksteinDonald Trump publicly insisted on Monday that a key witness in Georgia’s grand jury probe shouldn’t testify this week as ordered—a brazen ask that one legal expert described as “witness tampering in real time.”Georgia’s former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, was the witness at the center of the early morning tirade from Trump, who has been raging for weeks as the Fulton County grand jury seemingly inches closer to filing criminal charges against him over alleged effo
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan "obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!" Trump said in a Truth Social post just after 1 a.m. ET
A video of the Princess of Wales has garnered over 3 million views for her expert manners
Jennifer Lopez has been enjoying her time in Italy with friends, sharing pictures of her vacation style.
A Trump official told the Daily Mail that a larger headstone will be laid after the soil and its foundation has fully settled.
It is not clear where Trump got the numbers that he had record attendance
I'm a Celebrity star Helen Flanagan took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos of herself on a beach wearing swimsuits, including a stunning yellow string bikini
Russia has lost 40 Ka-52 Alligators, which the Kremlin calls the world's "best helicopter gunship" and has helped hamper Ukraine's counteroffensive.
This Barbie’s job is beach.
The Princess of Wales reveals Prince George's surprising chore at Anmer Hall during the school holidays
Actor and comedian ended every day ‘sobbing’ due to worsening health
Priyanka Chopra sports extra long hair extensions in her recent Instagram post. Soft honey blonde highlights have been added to her natural brunette colour.
A soldier captured outside Bakhmut told The Washington Post that Wagner Group mercenaries tortured him psychologically.
“How dare lowlife prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, break into my former Twitter account," the former president wrote.
Initial information shows that the Su-30 crashed during the exercise due to a "technical malfunction," Russian officials told state media.
The makeup mogul rang in her 26th year last week as she enjoyed a tropical getaway
Ukraine announced the mandatory landmine safety course for its students Monday. It's a stark contrast with courses on drone and guns taught in Russia.
McConnell said over his fight against an isolationist GOP is "the most important thing going on that I might be able to have some impact on."