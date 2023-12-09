Congressional letter demands presidents of Harvard, MIT resign amid testimony

Reuters
DUBAI/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The armed wing of Hamas said on Friday it had repelled an attempted hostage rescue by Israeli special forces in the Gaza Strip, inflicting several military casualties, and that a captive also died in the incident. Israel declined comment, accusing the Palestinian Islamist faction of attempting psychological warfare against it. In a statement on Telegram, Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters discovered a special forces unit mounting a rescue attempt and attacked it, killing and wounding several soldiers.