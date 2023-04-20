Congress Middle School student arrested after loaded gun confiscated on campus

CBC

A 17-year-old male is now the fifth person charged with attempted murder after a vicious attack on a student at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's last month. The youth — who cannot be named — was arrested on Tuesday. He's accused of being a party to the attack, but not the primary attacker. On top of the attempted murder charge, he's been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breaching the conditions of an existing youth sentence. The teen appeared by phone from a you