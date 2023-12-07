Congress grills university leaders over antisemitism
Ukraine's supporters in the U.S. were shocked when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suddenly canceled his planned online address to the House of Representatives during a closed-door meeting on Dec. 5, just a day before a crucial vote on a support package for Kyiv amounting to over $61 billion, argued Voice of America (VOA) Eastern Europe Chief Myroslava Gongadze on Radio NV on Dec. 6.
In a private meeting with Speaker Mike Johnson last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused fellow Republican Rep. Richard McCormick of getting physically aggressive with her, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter – a charge that McCormick has denied, saying it was a “friendly gesture.”
With Kevin McCarthy's upcoming departure and George Santos's expulsion, Republicans' hard-won House majority is withering away.
Gold bars taken from New Jersey senator’s home match those once stolen and returned to a man now accused of bribing him
“I think he has a lot of questions to answer," said the former Republican lawmaker.
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin shares a shocking anecdote about the former president.
Hunter Biden has volunteered to testify publicly, but he's refused the private deposition that Republicans demanded.
Glenn Kirschner said the strategy "never ends well for a testifying defendant who is a great big liar like Donald Trump is."
ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — A New Brunswick municipal council has declared a state of emergency, citing "unprecedented" rates of homelessness and the recent death of an unhoused resident. The declaration by the municipal district of St. Stephen, N.B., dated Monday, takes pointed aim at the provincial government, accusing it of failing to provide housing and social services to the community’s residents. The council is calling on Premier Blaine Higgs to use part of the province's budgetary surplus to fund
The Democrat used a certain word that Greene wanted stricken from record -- but the Republican was shut down.
Johnson has failed to do anything about the structural deficiencies that Kevin McCarthy couldn't address before getting booted.
Seizing the entire Donetsk region is a primary objective for Russia’s ongoing offensive, British intelligence revealed on Dec. 5.
Some observers worry about "catastrophic" consequences from the alliance.
Vice President Kamala Harris sets a new tiebreaking record previously held by John C. Calhoun, among the fiercest defenders of slavery of his era.
Conservative attorney George Conway said Tuesday that people will not criticize former President Trump because they know “he’s a danger.” Conway, a prominent critic of the former president, said on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” that he regretted supporting Trump in 2016, in response to a caller who accused Conway of promoting “left-leaning political lies” and being “fooled by…
Today, further to news from Ukraine we cover further updates from the debate over funding and we speak to analyst Konrad Muzyka from Rochan Consulting to hear his analysis on the war in Winter 2023.
The comic's humor took a dark turn during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith’s government has rejected a proposal that would have compelled it to respect the results of a referendum on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan. The United Conservative government used its majority in the house Wednesday to vote down an Opposition NDP amendment to Bill 2 — the Alberta Pension Protection Act — that would have forced the government to abide by the results of such a plebiscite. Finance Minister Nate Horner has said the goal of Bill
"Yes, I was confused by Donald Trump," the conservative attorney said.
For three years in the early 1990s, Washington encouraged Kyiv to abandon its nuclear arsenal. In December 1994, having finally gotten the upper hand, the United States provided Ukraine with vague promises of assistance should the young country face military aggression.