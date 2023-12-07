Congress grills university leaders over antisemitism

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith’s government has rejected a proposal that would have compelled it to respect the results of a referendum on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan. The United Conservative government used its majority in the house Wednesday to vote down an Opposition NDP amendment to Bill 2 — the Alberta Pension Protection Act — that would have forced the government to abide by the results of such a plebiscite. Finance Minister Nate Horner has said the goal of Bill