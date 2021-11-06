Congress being called to investigate alleged cover-up units of Border Patrol agents
Human rights advocates are calling for a congressional hearing on what they call an "off the books" investigative unit in the U.S. Border Patrol.
Human rights advocates are calling for a congressional hearing on what they call an "off the books" investigative unit in the U.S. Border Patrol.
The red-hot Raptors may get a whole lot better as early as next week.
After a decade with the promotion, Patricky "Pitbull" finally got his hands on Bellator gold.
The Packers QB claimed an NFL doctor told him something clearly wrong about vaccines. The league says he's lying.
Much has been made of Gary Trent Jr.’s defence this season, and rightfully so - Trent Jr. has bought into the Raptors’ style and is excelling. But there is one area that Toronto would love to see the 22-year-old make another leap in.
Carey Price will be back with the Canadiens on Monday.
Dusty Baker will try to lead the Astros back to the World Series in 2022.
This MLB offseason is a big one for the Blue Jays, especially with a looming work stoppage, but if Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro play their cards right, Toronto's pitching and infield could look even stronger in the 2022 season.
The NHL has suspended Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev two games for an illegal check to the head of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.
It hasn't been the drip-drip of bad behavior or scandals we usually see. Over the past week or so it has been a tsunami of headlines involving athletes, administrators and leagues, ranging from insulting to vile.
Aaron Rodgers talked about the "woke mob" and "cancel culture" while explaining his actions.
Mikhail Sergachev was suspended two games for an illegal check to the head he delivered to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner during Thursday night's game.
We're three months out from the 2022 Winter Olympics, so who's making the cut for Team Canada's men's hockey team?
The Ottawa Senators have named forward Brady Tkachuk as team captain.
The Jack Eichel saga finally came to an end, but how does it impact fantasy hockey?
The OBJ trade certainly came at a cost for the Giants. But it ended up being well worth it in the end.
Byron Kennedy said getting $500,000 for the ball was never an option for him.
The conference is also adding FCS schools Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State as they move to the top level of college football.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández, the player who personified the attacking style made popular by Barcelona and Spain’s national team, is returning to Camp Nou as the new coach of his struggling boyhood club. Barcelona announced past midnight on Friday that Xavi has agreed to a contract through 2024 after the former Spain midfielder was released from his contract as the coach of Qatari club Al-Sadd. Xavi will replace Ronald Koeman, who was fired last week following a series of losses for a
The Toronto Six embark on expansion year 2.0 on Saturday when they're in Buffalo to face the Beauts. The Six's second season in the Premier Hockey Federation, previously the NWHL, will feature the fans, home games and travel that their first year lacked because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're going to actually get some more normalcy here this season, so definitely looking forward to that aspect," Six defender Lindsay Eastwood said on a video conference call this week. What was the NWHL for six
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts took a calculated risk by trading for Carson Wentz in March. Halfway through the season, the move is paying big dividends. Wentz has helped the Colts navigate their way from a 1-4 start back into the playoff picture with three wins in their last four games and his confidence appears to be growing by the week. “He’s been playing a lot of good football," coach Frank Reich said after Indy steamrolled the New York Jets 45-30. “He had a couple things at the