As Congress averts a shutdown, the Farm Bill quietly expires
As Congress averted a shutdown last weekend and now awaits the election of a new speaker, the Farm Bill quietly expires.
As Congress averted a shutdown last weekend and now awaits the election of a new speaker, the Farm Bill quietly expires.
Mike Segar/ReutersA federal judge has gifted Donald Trump a step toward getting his classified documents case delayed until after the 2024 presidential election. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted a temporary stay on a filing deadline for Trump as she deliberates whether to postpone the entire schedule of pre-trial proceedings. Her order didn’t, however, address whether the May 2024 trial date will be moved. Trump’s legal team had requested in a Wednesday filing that Cannon pus
The Ohio Republican “knew more about what Donald Trump had planned for January 6th than any other member of the House of Representatives,” she said.
Democrat asks for ex-president’s home to be taxed at hundreds of millions more than current appraisal
What's behind the tradition of dragging the Speaker in Canada's House of Commons to the chair?
The former president departed New York after leaving court in the middle of the third day's proceedings.
Of course, it wasn't intentional on her part.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Easter weekend vacation in Montana cost taxpayers nearly a quarter of a million dollars, CBC News has learned — far more than the sum reported to Parliament.The price tag for the April 6-10 trip comes to more than $228,839, once the costs carried by the Canadian Armed Forces, the Privy Council Office and the RCMP are included.That sum does not include the regular salaries of the RCMP officers tasked with protecting the prime minister, the Royal Canadian Air Force
Boebert wrote that her GOP colleagues would be "sorely mistaken" if they tried to retaliate against her fellow hard-right Republican Gaetz.
The CNN anchor demanded to know why Republicans aren’t responding to the latest Donald Trump scandal.
(Bloomberg) -- Republican contenders for US House Speaker balked at participating in a possible televised debate between the candidates as objections grew within the party.Most Read from BloombergThe 5% Bond Market Means Pain Is Heading Everyone’s WayThe Moral Case for No Longer Engaging With Elon Musk’s XCorporate America Is Ignoring Jay Powell and Bingeing on DebtIt's Done. The Future Is Battery-Powered Electric CarsUS Stocks Rebound as Wall Street Debates Rates: Markets WrapDisgruntled rank-a
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersListen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.The civil suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Donald Trump for inflating his assets is, for the former president, the financial equivalent to a giant windstorm blowing off his crazy toupee-slash-hairdo.That’s according to law professor and author of Big Dirty Money, Jennifer Taub, who joins The New Abnormal
RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan suggested Russia should drop a nuclear bomb on Siberia to send a message to the West, reports said.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’ s corporate executives once boosted the estimated worth of his Trump Tower penthouse by $20 million partly because of the value of his celebrity, according to trial testimony Thursday. Another $100 million hike in the estimate was based on a single email from a real estate broker, who hadn’t commissioned an appraisal, didn't inspect the triplex and was told it was three times its actual size. From a witness stand, former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConne
For House rules to be amended, Democrats will likely need to help out, which is no guarantee.
The Fox News reporter tried to goad the White House rep into saying the Biden administration is enjoying the GOP drama.
‘John Kelly, by far the dumbest of my Military people, just picked up the theme of the Radical Left’s lying about Gold Star Families and Soldiers, in his hatred of me,’ Trump rants on Truth Social
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThe United States and NATO breathed a sigh of relief this week when the Serbian government said it would be pulling back troops after ordering a swift military buildup along its border with Kosovo. The National Security Council had referred to the buildup as “a very destabilizing development”—and news of the apparent de-escalation was “welcome,” the U.S. State Department said.But according to officials and experts in Kosovo who spoke with
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said that bad news stories would often get Trump angry.
The former White House aide couldn't stop laughing as she answered Jimmy Kimmel's question about Trump's ketchup habits.
"It's the simple moments together that define the richness of life. I cherish every second! 🥰" Ivanka wrote on Instagram