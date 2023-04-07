Congolese scientist Francine Ntoumi: An ambition for Africa

The Telegraph

Why is a man modelling the new Nike bra, grandma? Why is that bloke advertising the new women’s collection at Benetton, grandma? Ha! You may as well ask why that topless young Burberry model has had her breasts surgically removed? Because here’s the thing; the fetishisation of the few at the expense of the many is insane, insulting and an act (I hope) of commercial suicide that will release the pendulum to swing back and whack the wokerati right in their pronouns.