Congolese scientist Francine Ntoumi: An ambition for Africa
Professor Francine Ntoumi, 62, is a world-renowned scientist and malaria specialist. She is spending a year travelling through her country, the Republic of Congo, to spread the word that education and science can make it a better place and create opportunities for the younger generation, particularly women and girls. Reaching out to the local population, raising awareness and allowing more young women to access science is Professor Ntoumi's driving ambition. Kate Thompson-Gorry and Michel Welterlin went to meet her.
