Embarrassing gaffe on ‘Jeopardy!’ leaves Janet Jackson fans stunned

During Wednesday’s Jeopardy!, music legend Janet Jackson was featured in one of the clues. But while Jackson is one of the most successful female pop stars of all time, she was mistaken for Ariana Grande.

Under the category “Music Award,” contestants were given the clue, “As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took “Control” and took to the stage in her first live performance in nearly a decade.” It was followed by a video of Janet Jackson performing her massive hit “Nasty.”

Contestant Alwin Hui immediately buzzed in and incorrectly answered, “Who is Ariana Grande?” While the wrong answer cost him $800 in the game, it may have cost him even more on Twitter, as Jackson fans were appalled by his innocent mistake. In fact, both Jackson and Jeopardy! were trending topics on the social media site.

The gaffe also came just 2 days after another Jeopardy! contestant confused singer Chaka Khan with warrior leader Chaka Zulu. This did not go unnoticed on Twitter either.

While Hui did not win big on the game show, he did win big in the respect department. The consultant from Washington D.C. joined in the Twitter fray with his first original tweet. He wrote, “Today, I learned Ariana Grande is not the same person as Janet Jackson. AMA.” So clearly he’s being a good sport even though the Twitterverse is giving him a hard time.