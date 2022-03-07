Conflict could slow clean energy shift: CERAWeek

STORY: As the world's biggest gathering of energy industry leaders returns to Houston this week, the eyes of conference goers are on Europe.

Attendees at the CERAWeek conference have been anxiously watching the events in Ukraine unfold as the economic fallout continues to spread.

Global oil prices have reached levels not seen since 2008, while gas prices have also reached record highs, delivering a combined rise in energy costs that is slowing economic growth.

Executives are weighing the need for more oil in the short term with the pressure they face to pump less in the long term as the economy transitions away from fossil fuels.

Ronald Thiessen is the president and CEO of Northern Dynasty Minerals. He thinks the conflict will impact the green transition.

"I think it'll definitely put a dent into the speed with which that transition happens. And the question is can we accelerate it? Are there other sources we can look to if we can't look to Russia oil and gas?"

Gauri Jauhar, a consultant for S&P Global in Asia, said clients are concerned across the globe.

"So I think the whole aspect about energy transitions in an era of extreme geopolitical changes is something of huge interest to our clients in Asia and globally. And just the face of change - that's the theme of the conference - and that's what we are in right now."

This year's CERAWeek is expected to attract more than 45,000 attendees.

They will all be watching for any news that the west is about to ban imports of Russian oil.