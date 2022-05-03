Confirmed Tornado Touches Down in Fort Stockton
A large tornado touched down near Fort Stockton, in west Texas, amid multiple severe weather warnings on Sunday, May 1.
The National Weather Service urged anyone in the path of the tornado to seek shelter immediately.
Storm chaser Timothy Logan filmed this video of the tornado approximately “midway through its lifecycle”.
Logan told Storyful the tornado system “lasted nearly ten minutes, from touchdown to lifting.” Credit: Timothy Logan via Storyful