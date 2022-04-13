Confirmed Tornado Rips Through Central Texas

A confirmed tornado near Jarrell, Texas, moved eastward across the state on Tuesday, April 12, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

This footage by @wjosephoconnell was shot in Jarrell and shows a funnel cloud spinning in the distance.

According to the NWS, at least one confirmed tornado touched down northwest of Jarrell and southwest of Salado. The service described the storm as a “life threatening” situation. Credit: @wjosephoconnell via Storyful