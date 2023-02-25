Who are the confirmed SNP leadership candidates so far?
Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf have all advanced to the membership vote in the SNP leadership contest after securing enough nominations.PA consumer ready
The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”
Alex Drueke told The Daily Beast that the licensing boss picked up and told him she couldn't help but was "praying" for them.
Russia has shifted its focus to grinding Ukraine down after months of costly efforts to try to gain territory, the UK Ministry of Defence said.
The anti-abortion lawmaker, who took part in the January 6 protests, appeared to be trying to make a point critical of reproductive rights.
It came on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Kevin McCarthy confidante, not a deranged fringe figure, former Bush aide Peter Wehner wrote in an op-ed for the Atlantic.
Above a "Ukrainian Pimp" caption, the extremist congresswoman marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion with a gaslighting take on Fox News.
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre denounced a German politician Friday after several Tory MPs were criticized for meeting with her while she was in Canada earlier in the week. Conservative MPs Dean Allison, Colin Carrie and Leslyn Lewis were photographed at a restaurant with Christine Anderson, a member of the European Parliament. She represents the Alternative for Germany party, a right-wing populist party that since 2021 has been under surveillance by Germany's intelligence agency
SPUTNIKMoldova dismissed claims made by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday that Ukraine “saboteurs” were prepping a false flag attack on a pro-Russian breakaway region in the country.The warning, announced on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram account, suggested the troops involved would dress up as Russians. “As a pretext for the invasion, it is planned to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria,” the message warned, referring to the pro-Russian b
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security. Ukraine says it is defending itself from an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and has vowed to retake all of its own territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
China’s leaders could use an attack on Taiwan as a distraction from economic issues at home.
The head of Ukrainian Railways told his Russian counterparts to “go f— themselves” after they tried to reach out to reconnect a destroyed railway.
Painting the town yellow and blue.
(Bloomberg) -- China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a position paper on ending the war that offered some reprieve to Moscow but was quickly dismissed by Kyiv's allies as the conflict enters its second year.
(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump subpoenaed his longtime private banker for documents and testimony in New York Attorney General Letitia James's suit accusing him and his real estate company of using false asset valuations to dupe banks and insurers.
Fox NewsFox News star Tucker Carlson was thoroughly impressed on Wednesday night with how "good" Donald Trump is at ordering fast food, telling his viewers to "treat yourself" to footage of the ex-president deftly handling the cashier's counter at a McDonald's."Whatever you think of Donald Trump, when he's unleashed in a crowd of people, he's unbelievable," Carlson fawned over the former president. "If you haven't seen the tape of him ordering in McDonald's in East Palestine, treat yourself."
Former Vice President Mike Pence has declined an invitation to the Conservative Political Action Conference, sources told ABC News. The decision by Pence, who is debating a 2024 presidential run, comes as other notable figures are absent from this year's lineup. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who spoke at CPAC last year, has two events scheduled in Texas as CPAC gets underway in Maryland.
(Bloomberg) -- Beijing has laid down three "red lines" for the top US diplomat in Hong Kong, saying recent comments by the consul general constituted interference.
"It is likely that the mobilization will be carried out by April 1, the beginning of the spring draft for conscription," Ukraine intelligence said.
The West may come away unimpressed - but convincing them was never likely the main goal for Beijing.