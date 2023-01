Confetti covered Times Square after the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in New York City in the early hours of January 1, 2023.

Video filmed by Ben Von Klemperer shows the scene. He captioned the footage, “35 minutes after the ball dropped.”

According to city officials, an estimated one million people were expected to descend on Times Square to ring in 2023. Credit: Ben Von Klemperer via Storyful