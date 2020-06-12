Confederate Statue Taken Down From Monument in Virginia

A statue atop an 80-foot Confederate monument in Norfolk, Virginia, was taken down by city authorities early on June 12 due to concerns over “public safety.” The city council had already voted to remove it in 2017, local media reported.

“The decision to immediately remove it was made in the interest of public safety due to recent events at the local and national level,” the City of Norfolk said on Twitter on June 12.

“The City will hold a public hearing on July 7, 2020, regarding the future of the monument,” they added.

The 16-foot tall statue, known as Johnny Reb, had been on display at Commercial Place in downtown Norfolk since 1907. In 2017, the Norfolk City Council voted unanimously to move it to the city’s historic Elmwood Cemetery. Credit: City of Norfolk via Storyful