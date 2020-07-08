Confederate Monument Removed from Richmond's Libby Hill Park

A monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers and sailors was removed from Libby Hill Park in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday morning, July 8, local reports said.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues on July 1. Since then, statues of Stonewall Jackson, naval commander Matthew Fontaine Maury, and J.E.B. Stuart have been removed.

According to local reports, it took crews about two hours to remove the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue, which has stood in the park since 1894.

This video shows the statue being lifted onto a flatbed truck. Local media said that it would be transported to storage.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that a crowd of about 150 people gathered to watch the monument come down. It was placed on the flatbed around 11 am. Credit: @Plindsey2323 via Storyful