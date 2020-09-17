Concordia Live: Catalyzing the Change We Need Now

The scale of global challenge to drive a more equitable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and meet the Sustainable Development Goals over the next decade requires new types of financing and engagement tools. The Rockefeller Foundation, a 107-year old leading global philanthropic institution known for convening unlikely partnerships and sparking innovations for transformative change, wants to build and scale up investment in those tools. From expanding access to reliable, distributive renewable energy for communities across India to addressing drought in California through reforestation, traditional philanthropy and government-issued grants must be joined by other blended private financing sources. Join The Rockefeller Foundation’s President Dr. Rajiv Shah in a special discussion on the opportunities and limitations that global philanthropic institutions face, and for the launch of a new way forward.